Finishing 2-15, the worst record in the NFL, is a frustrating and difficult situation for any player. For some players, it can get the best of them, but others choose to use it as a learning experience and grow from the struggles.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen chose the latter. He explained that through the many losses his team suffered in 2023, he ended up becoming a better person and player. He said last season was an opportunity for him and his teammates to "find out truly who you are."

"It was probably the biggest growth I've ever had as a person, as a player, ever in my life just because I had to be the person that I say I am day in and day out," Thielen said l, via KFAN. "I had to kind of check myself at the door every single day because things weren't easy, things weren't going smooth."

He added that it gave him a chance to become a strong leader for the team.

Last year did not turn out how the Panthers were hoping their No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young's rookie season would be. Thielen was his favorite target for his first year, with the wide receiver leading the team in targets (137), receptions (103) and yards (1,014).

Many inside the building, including Thielen, believe Young can make a turn around in 2024. He's also noticed a chance in Young's approach.

"You can tell, Bryce's demeanor in the building -- he's just more comfortable, right?" the wide receiver said, via the Rich Eisen Show, adding that his QB has come with more "urgency" and "confidence."

The veteran pass catcher believes the rocky start for Young will end up being a "great blessing" that he can look at as a learning experience.