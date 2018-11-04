Cleveland vs. Kansas City: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Browns vs. Chiefs football game

Who's Playing

Cleveland Browns (home) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (away)

Current records: Cleveland 2-5-2; Kansas City 7-1-1

What to Know

Cleveland will be playing at home against Kansas City at at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for Cleveland, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

The match between Cleveland and Pittsburgh last-week match was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland falling 18-33, it was darn close. On a positive note, Baker Mayfield put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Kansas City were able to grind out a solid win over Denver, winning 30-23.

Kansas City's victory lifted them to 7-1-1 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 2-5-2. Patrick Mahomes will be someone to keep an eye on after he passed for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns last Sunday. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Cleveland's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $35.14

Prediction

The Chiefs are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Browns.

This season, Cleveland are 4-3-1 against the spread. As for Kansas City, they are 7-1-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 8.5 point favorite.

Series History

Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.

  • 2015 - Kansas City Chiefs 17 vs. Cleveland Browns 13
Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Our Latest Stories