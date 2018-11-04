Cleveland vs. Kansas City: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Cleveland Browns (home) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (away)

Current records: Cleveland 2-5-2; Kansas City 7-1-1

What to Know

Cleveland will be playing at home against Kansas City at at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for Cleveland, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

The match between Cleveland and Pittsburgh last-week match was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland falling 18-33, it was darn close. On a positive note, Baker Mayfield put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Kansas City were able to grind out a solid win over Denver, winning 30-23.

Kansas City's victory lifted them to 7-1-1 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 2-5-2. Patrick Mahomes will be someone to keep an eye on after he passed for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns last Sunday. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Cleveland's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.14

Prediction

The Chiefs are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Browns.

This season, Cleveland are 4-3-1 against the spread. As for Kansas City, they are 7-1-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 8.5 point favorite.

Series History

Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.