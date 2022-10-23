Cooper Rush turned in one of the best runs by a backup quarterback in recent memory, going 4-1 in the absence of Dak Prescott since Week 2. Prescott will make his return against the Detroit Lions (1-4) on Sunday on Paramount+, as the Cowboys (4-2) try to keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) and New York Giants (5-1) in the NFC East. Detroit is coming off a bye and is 2-1-1 overall and 4-0 against the spread over the last four seasons following a week off. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from AT&T Stadium in Arlington is set for 1 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 49.5.

How to watch Lions vs. Cowboys

Lions vs. Cowboys date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Lions vs. Cowboys time: 1 p.m. ET

Lions vs. Cowboys TV channel: CBS

Week 7 NFL picks for Cowboys vs. Lions

Before tuning into Sunday's Lions vs. Cowboys game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Lions vs. Cowboys, the model is backing the Cowboys to cover the spread at home. With Prescott taking snaps again for Dallas, the Cowboys should be expected to see a bump in offensive production. Although Rush dutifully guided the team to wins in four of five starts, he finished with just 257 total passing yards over the last two games combined and threw three interceptions last week against Philadelphia.

Detroit has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 65.8 percent of passes and throw for eight total touchdowns with just two interceptions in five games. Prescott has been sensational against Detroit in his career and has completed 65.5 percent of his passes against the Lions for 911 yards and eight touchdowns in three previous games. Quarterbacks have only attempted 170 passes against Detroit this season, but have completed 65.8 percent of them.

The model projects that Prescott will push for 300 passing yards and with at least two touchdown passes. Detroit QB Jared Goff is predicted to barely clear 215 passing yards, and the Cowboys cover as sizable favorites in well over half of simulations.

The model has simulated Cowboys vs. Lions 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

