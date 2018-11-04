Denver vs. Houston: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Denver Broncos (home) vs. Houston Texans (away)

Current records: Denver 3-5; Houston 5-3

What to Know

After two weeks on the road, Denver is heading back home. They will square off against Houston at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this match since these teams' offenses combined for 878 yards last-week game.

If Denver were riding high off their 45-10 takedown of Arizona two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. It was a hard-fought matchup, but Denver had to settle for a 23-30 loss against Kansas City last-week contest. The loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Case Keenum, who passed for 262 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Phillip Lindsay, who rushed for 95 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, Houston brought a four-game winning streak into their match against Miami last Thursday; they left with a five-game streak. Houston enjoyed a cozy 42-23 victory over Miami.

Houston's win lifted them to 5-3 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. Last Thursday Houston relied heavily on Deshaun Watson, who passed for 239 yards and 5 touchdowns. It will be up to Denver's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:05 PM ET

Sunday at 5:05 PM ET Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado

Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $90.03

Prediction

The Broncos are a slight 1 point favorite against the Texans.

This season, Denver are 3-4-1 against the spread. As for Houston, they are 3-4-1 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.