Denver vs. Houston: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Broncos vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
Denver Broncos (home) vs. Houston Texans (away)
Current records: Denver 3-5; Houston 5-3
What to Know
After two weeks on the road, Denver is heading back home. They will square off against Houston at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this match since these teams' offenses combined for 878 yards last-week game.
If Denver were riding high off their 45-10 takedown of Arizona two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. It was a hard-fought matchup, but Denver had to settle for a 23-30 loss against Kansas City last-week contest. The loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Case Keenum, who passed for 262 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Phillip Lindsay, who rushed for 95 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, Houston brought a four-game winning streak into their match against Miami last Thursday; they left with a five-game streak. Houston enjoyed a cozy 42-23 victory over Miami.
Houston's win lifted them to 5-3 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. Last Thursday Houston relied heavily on Deshaun Watson, who passed for 239 yards and 5 touchdowns. It will be up to Denver's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5:05 PM ET
- Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $90.03
Prediction
The Broncos are a slight 1 point favorite against the Texans.
This season, Denver are 3-4-1 against the spread. As for Houston, they are 3-4-1 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2016 - Denver Broncos 27 vs. Houston Texans 9
