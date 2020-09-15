Derek Jeter is kicking Tom Brady out of his Tampa Bay home. The Buccaneers quarterback and his family have been renting the mansion from Jeter and his wife, Hannah Davis, since Brady signed with his new team. On Tuesday, Jeter and Davis put the house on the market for $29 million, per the New York Times.

Don't worry, Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen knew this was coming, the two rented the house knowing it would eventually be sold by Jeter and Davis.

"Tom and Derek negotiated favorable terms in the lease agreement so the Jeters could list, market, show and sell the property for sale," said Stephen Gay, the real estate agent who has the listing.

The New York Times reported that the home is 30,875-square-foot and sits on 1.25 acres overlooking Hillsborough Bay.

Built in 2012, the home has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and eight half-baths. It has 9,000 square feet of outdoor space, an 80-foot pool and two boat lifts.

Locals call the mansion "St. Jetersburg" and call the six-foot tall wall that circles the home as "The Great Wall of Jeter." Jeter lived there until 2017, when he became the CEO of the Miami Marlins.

In April, shortly after signing the two-year $50 million contract with his new team, Brady told Howard Stern that it was only a temporary stay.

"I'm going to stay here for a while, because I had to find a place on really short notice, and he's been a friend of mine," Brady said. "We just talked about it and it all worked out, because he's living in Miami."

Brady joked about enjoying the renting life, with Jeter as his landlord.

"I call and I b---- to him, and he gets it fixed," Brady said, talking about Jeter. "Everyone thinks they want to own a home. It's nice to rent. You can get all the benefits with none of the responsibilities, so I'm totally cool with this. He left it furnished for me, so I didn't have to deal with any of that."

No word yet on where the six-time champion and his family will head next, but I can guarantee it's somewhere out of my price range.