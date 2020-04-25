Dolphins draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Miami's Round 4-7 selections
The Dolphins executed the smokescreen of all smokescreens leading up to the first round of the draft before landing their new franchise quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa without having to trade up. On Day 2, the Dolphins continued to build through the trenches and only get stronger on defense after spending a lot of money to rebuild that side of the ball in free agency. Miami's defense should be among if not the most-improved defense in the NFL in 2019. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
Miami Dolphins 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player selected
|Grade
|1
|5
|QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
|B
|1
|18*
|OT Austin Jackson, USC
|C-
|1
|30*
|CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn
|A+
|2
|39
|OL Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette
|B-
|2
|56*
|DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
|D+
|3
|70
|S Brandon Jones, Texas
|D+
|4
|136*
|4
|141^
|
|
|5
|153*
|
|
|5
|154*
|
|
|5
|173*
|
|
|6
|185
|
|
|7
|227*
|
|
|7
|246*
|
|
|7
|251^
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
Miami Dolphins 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 18 and No. 154 acquired from Steelers as part of Minkah Fitzpatrick trade
- No. 30 and No. 136 acquired from Packers as part of draft-day trade
- No. 56 acquired from Saints as part of 2019 draft day trade
- No. 153 acquired from Cardinals as part of Kenyan Drake trade
- No. 173 acquired from Rams as part of Aqib Talib trade
- No. 227 acquired from Colts as part of Evan Boehm trade
- No. 246 acquired from Chiefs as part of Jordan Lucas trade
