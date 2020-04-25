Dolphins draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Miami's Round 4-7 selections

The Dolphins executed the smokescreen of all smokescreens leading up to the first round of the draft before landing their new franchise quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa without having to trade up. On Day 2, the Dolphins continued to build through the trenches and only get stronger on defense after spending a lot of money to rebuild that side of the ball in free agency. Miami's defense should be among if not the most-improved defense in the NFL in 2019. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Miami Dolphins 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player selected Grade 1 5 QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama B 1 18* OT Austin Jackson, USC C- 1 30* CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn A+ 2 39 OL Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette B- 2 56* DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama D+ 3 70 S Brandon Jones, Texas D+ 4 136*



4 141^



5 153*



5 154*



5 173*



6 185



7 227*



7 246*



7 251^





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Miami Dolphins 2020 draft trade notes