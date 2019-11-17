Dolphins vs. Bills: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Dolphins vs. Bills football game
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. Buffalo (away)
Current Records: Miami 2-7; Buffalo 6-3
What to Know
The Miami Dolphins will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 6.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. Miami and the Buffalo Bills will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Dolphins beat the Indianapolis Colts 16-12 last week. Miami's only touchdown came from QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Buffalo had to settle for a 19-16 loss against the Cleveland Browns. A silver lining for Buffalo was the play of QB Josh Allen, who accumulated 266 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs.
Miami's victory lifted them to 2-7 while Buffalo's defeat dropped them down to 6-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Miami is third worst in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, with 146.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Dolphins, the Bills rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in Buffalo's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.45
Odds
The Bills are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Dolphins.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bills as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
Buffalo have won six out of their last nine games against Miami.
- Oct 20, 2019 - Buffalo 31 vs. Miami 21
- Dec 30, 2018 - Buffalo 42 vs. Miami 17
- Dec 02, 2018 - Miami 21 vs. Buffalo 17
- Dec 31, 2017 - Buffalo 22 vs. Miami 16
- Dec 17, 2017 - Buffalo 24 vs. Miami 16
- Dec 24, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. Buffalo 31
- Oct 23, 2016 - Miami 28 vs. Buffalo 25
- Nov 08, 2015 - Buffalo 33 vs. Miami 17
- Sep 27, 2015 - Buffalo 41 vs. Miami 14
