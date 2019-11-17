Dolphins vs. Bills: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. Buffalo (away)

Current Records: Miami 2-7; Buffalo 6-3

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 6.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. Miami and the Buffalo Bills will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Dolphins beat the Indianapolis Colts 16-12 last week. Miami's only touchdown came from QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Buffalo had to settle for a 19-16 loss against the Cleveland Browns. A silver lining for Buffalo was the play of QB Josh Allen, who accumulated 266 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs.

Miami's victory lifted them to 2-7 while Buffalo's defeat dropped them down to 6-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Miami is third worst in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, with 146.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Dolphins, the Bills rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in Buffalo's favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.45

Odds

The Bills are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Dolphins.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bills as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

Buffalo have won six out of their last nine games against Miami.