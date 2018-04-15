Eagles cornerback reportedly arrested, tased after becoming combative with police

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley may be in some trouble with the league, and the law.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo, Worley was arrested Sunday morning when he became combative with police. Per Garofolo, the incident occurred near the Eagles' team facility.

#Eagles CB Daryl Worley was arrested at 6 am this morning when he became combative with police and Philadelphia police administrated a taser on him, sources tell @MikeGarafolo and me. A gun was recovered on the scene. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2018

Incident occurred at Broad and Pattison, near the team facility. https://t.co/0FNgyeKgH5 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 15, 2018

According to Rapoport, Worley was found passed out inside his vehicle, which was blocking a highway.

The #Eagles recently traded for CB Daryl Worley in exchange for Torrey Smith (who they were slated to release). In college, Worley pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault. … This time, Worley was found passed out inside a vehicle blocking a highway. 911 was called. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2018

The Eagles released the following statement on the matter to NFL Network:

Eagles statement: “We are in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley's arrest this morning.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2018

Worley played two seasons for the Panthers after being selected in the third round of the 2016 draft. He has been a starting corner for most of his two years in the league, though he regressed a bit from Year 1 to Year 2. Shortly before losing Patrick Robinson in free agency, the Eagles acquired Worley from Carolina in exchange for Torrey Smith. He could face league discipline if the NFL finds that he violated the personal conduct policy in this incident.