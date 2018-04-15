Eagles cornerback reportedly arrested, tased after becoming combative with police
Daryl Worley was found passed out in his car and had an unregistered weapon inside the vehicle
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley may be in some trouble with the league, and the law.
According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo, Worley was arrested Sunday morning when he became combative with police. Per Garofolo, the incident occurred near the Eagles' team facility.
According to Rapoport, Worley was found passed out inside his vehicle, which was blocking a highway.
The Eagles released the following statement on the matter to NFL Network:
Worley played two seasons for the Panthers after being selected in the third round of the 2016 draft. He has been a starting corner for most of his two years in the league, though he regressed a bit from Year 1 to Year 2. Shortly before losing Patrick Robinson in free agency, the Eagles acquired Worley from Carolina in exchange for Torrey Smith. He could face league discipline if the NFL finds that he violated the personal conduct policy in this incident.
