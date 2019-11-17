Eagles vs. Patriots: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. New England (away)

Current Records: Philadelphia 5-4; New England 8-1

What to Know

The New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. New England is staying on the road on Sunday, facing off against Philadelphia at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for New England in their past three games, so Philadelphia might be catching them at a good time.

The Patriots received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 37-20 to the Baltimore Ravens. No one had a big game offensively for New England, but they got scores from WR Mohamed Sanu and RB James White.

Philadelphia turned the game against the Chicago Bears into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 373 yards to 164. The Eagles came out on top against Chicago by a score of 22-14. Like New England, Philadelphia didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got scores from TE Zach Ertz and RB Jordan Howard. That receiving effort made it the first game that Ertz has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 5-4 while New England's defeat dropped them down to 8-1. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Philadelphia enters the game with only 87.3 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the NFL. As for the Patriots, they rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only eight on the season. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $185.00

Odds

The Patriots are a 4.5-point favorite against the Eagles.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Philadelphia have won both of the games they've played against New England in the last five years.