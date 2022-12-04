The Atlanta Falcons are 5-7 on the season, but a struggling NFC South still means the postseason is within reach. However, they'll need to start stacking up wins starting with a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Pittsburgh is 4-7, but has won two of its last three games and Mike Tomlin would love to continue building momentum with a rookie starting quarterback. The intensity level should be high in what bookmakers are expecting to be a close game. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get your first year for 50% off when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 1 p.m. ET. The spread is listed as a pick'em in the latest Falcons vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 42.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more.

How to watch Falcons vs. Steelers

Falcons vs. Steelers date: Sunday, Dec. 4

Falcons vs. Steelers time: 1 p.m. ET

Falcons vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Falcons vs. Steelers streaming: Paramount+

Week 13 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Falcons

Before tuning into Sunday's Falcons vs. Steelers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-110 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Falcons vs. Steelers, the model is picking Pittsburgh to win on the road. The Steelers are dealing with injuries, with T.J. Watt listed as questionable (ribs) and Najee Harris battling an oblique strain all week. However, Harris was a limited participant on Friday and wasn't given an injury report designation so it appears he's in line to play.

That should be a significant boost with Harris sparking the running game in recent weeks. He's rushed for 224 yards and three scores on 50 carries despite playing in only 29% of the snaps last week because of the injury. Now, he'll take on a Falcons run defense that ranks 21st in the NFL after giving up 466 rushing yards in the last three weeks.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh defense has held two of its last three opponents to under 300 yards of total offense and 17 points or fewer. The model is predicting that the Steelers limit the Falcons to under 300 yards of offense again, helping them win in well over 50% of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

