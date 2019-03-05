Former Bears coach Marc Trestman named coach, GM of XFL's Tampa Bay team

Make that three different football leagues for Marc Trestman's head coaching career.

After stints with the Chicago Bears and the CFL's Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts, the 63-year-old former college quarterback is headed to the XFL. Trestman was named the head coach and general manager of the Tampa Bay franchise Tuesday for the resurgent league, which will return in 2020.

Since confirming its comeback in January 2018, the XFL has announced eight cities -- Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa, Washington, D.C. -- it plans to occupy for its 2020 season. Former NFL coaches Jim Zorn and Pep Hamilton, as well as longtime Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, had previously been announced as coach/GMs for the Seattle, D.C. and Dallas teams, respectively. Trestman marks the XFL's second hire with NFL head coaching experience.

A quarterback at the University of Minnesota in the 1970s, Trestman is perhaps best known for his CFL coaching career. The Minneapolis native spent more than 20 years in various assistant roles across college and the NFL starting in 1981, but he became the first coach to lead the Alouettes to back-to-back Grey Cup titles while patrolling Montreal's sidelines from 2008-2012. A two-time CFL Coach of the Year honoree and three-time Grey Cup champion, he won another title in 2017 with Toronto.

Trestman's stint as an NFL head coach wasn't quite as illustrious, as he lasted just two seasons with the Bears. Chicago set team records on offense during his first year on the job, in which the Bears finished 8-8, but a 5-11 follow-up season led to his dismissal. Trestman spent the 2015-2016 seasons as the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator before returning to the CFL as the Argonauts' head coach through 2018. From 1985-2004, he spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers among others, mostly as an offensive assistant or coordinator.