Former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak open to a return as an offensive coordinator

Former Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak retired from the sidelines after the 2016 season due to mounting health concerns, but several sources close to him believe the esteemed coach will consider running an NFL offense in 2018 if the right opportunity arose. Several of Kubiak's coaching assistants believe a return is hardly out of the question, and, given the dearth of coordinator candidates around the league, he would surely be in demand.

The rigors of head coaching and the stress and strain from being the daily face of the franchise are not appealing to him at this point, but the opportunity to work with the right quarterback and help an offense for a contending team would have allure, the sources maintain. Some of Kubiak's longtime assistants, like Rick Dennison in Buffalo, are having success implementing his offense and Denver's offense, frankly, has regressed since Kubiak's departure (with quarterback Trevor Siemian losing his starting job this week).

Kubiak is held in very high regard by his coaching peers as well as the various owners he has worked for, and with the next wave of young offensive minds perhaps a ways off (with young coaches Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Adam Gase all becoming first-time head coaches in recent years), landing an established offensive mind with a proven system will appeal to no shortage of head coaches, especially given how many clubs are struggling to score points and sustain drives this season.