Highest-paid running backs in the NFL: Zeke now headlines star studded group

Ezekiel Elliott just got paid. Dallas came to terms with their star running back on a record-setting contract that now ensures that not only he'll be inked up before the start of the 2019 season, but will keep him in a Cowboys uniform for years to come.

Of course, Zeke now takes the throne as the league's highest paid running back (a title formerly held by Rams superstar Todd Gurley) and joins a very wealthy group of players at his position.

Take a look at who Elliott now stands atop of as we dive into the top 10 highest-paid backs in the league.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Contract: Six years, $90 million

Year signed: 2019

Elliott raised the bar and became the highest paid back in NFL history, agreeing to a six-year, $90 million deal with the Cowboys. In total, this contract now links him to Dallas for the next eight years at $103 million. His is also reportedly at $50 million of his contract to be guaranteed, which is higher than Rams running back Todd Gurley. Elliott is also the first Dallas Cowboy to eclipse $100 million.

Zeke has been the star in Dallas' offense ever since they selected him fourth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He's arguably the most important player to his offense compared to the other backs below him so it's no wonder why he's now atop this list. Out of the three years he's been in the league, he's never not went over a thousand yards from scrimmage. An absolute stud and is now being paid like one.

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Contract: Four years, $57.5 million

Year signed: 2018

Gurley was the market setter at the position as recently as last year. His $45 million in guarantees were the real showstopper of his new contract with those totals being well beyond what backs before him received. When healthy, there's no denying that Gurley is among the elite in the NFL. He's led the NFL in rushing touchdowns the last two seasons and totaled 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns in 2017. Even with injuries limiting him to 14 games in 2018, the Rams back had a league-high 21 touchdowns from scrimmage. The big question with Gurley as it relates to this contract paying off for Los Angeles is if he can remain healthy enough over the course of the year to help lead an offense to a Super Bowl. Given the concerns about his knee, that's certainly something to monitor.

Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets

Contract: Four years, $52.5 million

Year signed: 2019

Outside of Zeke, Bell is the most recent back to ink a lucrative deal, signing his contract with the Jets at the start of free agency. The veteran, who sat out all of the 2018 season, is more in the range of David Johnson rather than Gurley or now Elliott, but it's still a nice chunk of change. His total dollars may be the third highest in the league, but the $27 million guaranteed is lower than Johnson.

Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons

Contract: Five years, $41.25 million

Year signed: 2017

Freeman may see more dollars than David Johnson, but that's simply due to the added years on his contract. The 27-year-old has a much lower AAV ($8.25 million) than Johnson ($13 million) and saw $22.1 million guaranteed as oppose to the $31.9 million the Cards gave Johnson. Freeman is signed through the 2022 season, but Atlanta does have an out after 2019 as his dead cap hit will essentially be cut in half. He's spend his entire NFL career with the Falcons, but has recently been bit by the injury bug. He was limited to just two games in 2018 due to knee and groin injuries.

David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

Contract: Three years, $39 million

Year signed: 2018

As I mentioned above, Johnson is above Freeman in essentially every category other than total cash earned in his contract. The first year of Johnson's deal didn't exactly go as planned as he wasn't as lethal compared to his breakout 2016 campaign, but that could be talked away by the Cardinals simply being a bad football team with a limited offense. Johnson is a great candidate to have a resurgence in 2019 and really have great value to his current deal.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Contract: Four years, $31.2 million

Year signed: 2018

This is the first rookie contract on the board. Because Barkley was taken No. 2 overall by New York at the 2018 NFL Draft, his contract was pretty much already slotted for him. His AAV ($7.8 million) is lower than Devonta Freeman, but Barkley has nearly $10 million more in guaranteed money. After leading the league in yards from scrimmage in his rookie year, Barkley looks to be the latest addition to the elite running back group.

Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers

Contract: Four years, $30 million

Year signed: 2018

This contract isn't going to be too kind to the 49ers. McKinnon signed his deal at the start of free agency in 2018 and has yet to play a meaningful down in a San Francisco uniform. He suffered a torn ACL during a team workout in early September last year and was once again placed on season-ending IR this summer due to setbacks with that knee. McKinnon owns a $4 million dead cap hit in 2020 and a $2 million dead cap hit in 2021, so it may be time for San Fran to cut their losses.

Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

Contract: Four years, $27.2 million

Year signed: 2017

Fournette is another back currently on a lucrative rookie contract. He was taken fourth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by Jacksonville and had $27.2 million in guarantees come in his, which is only behind Elliott, Gurley, Johnson and Barkley. Outside of those guarantees, Fournette's deal is relatively team-friendly as he has a cap hit of $7.4 million in 2019 and $8.6 million in 2020. A hamstring injury along with a one-game suspension limited his season to just eight games in 2018, but no doubt has the talent to be a workhorse back for the Jaguars. He just needs to put it all together.

Lamar Miller, Houston Texans

Contract: Four years, $26 million

Year signed: 2016

Miller is on the back-burner of his current deal with the Texans. At the time, he was the sixth highest paid back in the league after spending the first four years of his career with the Dolphins. Throughout his tenure in Houston, Miller has gone over a thousand yards from scrimmage with his best year coming in the first year of his deal where he rushed for 1,073 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 31 receptions for 188 yards and another score. This summer Miller, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020, suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

Dion Lewis, Tennessee Titans

Contract: Four years, $19.8 million

Year signed: 2018

Lewis made a name for himself as a member of the New England Patriots. After posting 1,110 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns touchdowns in 2017, the Pats decided to move on from Lewis, who then signed with Tennessee. During his first year with the Titans, Lewis was the lightning to Derrick Henry's thunder, rushing for 517 yards and catching 59 balls for 400 more yards receiving.