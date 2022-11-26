Who's Playing

New Orleans @ San Francisco

Current Records: New Orleans 4-7; San Francisco 6-4

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints will square off against the San Francisco 49ers on the road at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Saints were able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Rams last week, winning 27-20. New Orleans QB Andy Dalton was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 260 yards on 25 attempts. Dalton's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago.

As for San Francisco, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They put the hurt on the Arizona Cardinals with a sharp 38-10 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point San Francisco had established a 31-10 advantage. San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo earned his paycheck as he passed for four TDs and 228 yards on 29 attempts.

The Saints are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on New Orleans' opponents whenever they hit the road.

The wins brought New Orleans up to 4-7 and San Francisco to 6-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans comes into the contest boasting the fourth most sacks in the league at 32. As for the 49ers, they enter the contest with only 283.9 yards allowed per game on average, which is the best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won two out of their last three games against San Francisco.