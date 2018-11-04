How to watch Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Baltimore Ravens (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)

Current records: Baltimore 4-4-1; Pittsburgh 4-2-2

What to Know

Baltimore will be playing at home against Pittsburgh at at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Baltimore are the slight favorite, but fans of the teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Baltimore ended up a good deal behind Carolina when they played last-week match, losing 21-36. Baltimore's defeat came about despite a quality game from Joe Flacco, who passed for 192 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh didn't have too much trouble with Cleveland as they won 33-18.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 4-2-2 while Baltimore's loss dropped them down to 4-4-1. Giving up four turnovers, Baltimore had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Pittsburgh exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $107.90

Prediction

The Ravens are a slight 2 point favorite against the Steelers.

This season, Baltimore are 4-4-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 4-3-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 2.5 point favorite.

Series History

Baltimore have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.