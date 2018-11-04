How to watch Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers football game
Who's Playing
Baltimore Ravens (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)
Current records: Baltimore 4-4-1; Pittsburgh 4-2-2
What to Know
Baltimore will be playing at home against Pittsburgh at at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Baltimore are the slight favorite, but fans of the teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
Baltimore ended up a good deal behind Carolina when they played last-week match, losing 21-36. Baltimore's defeat came about despite a quality game from Joe Flacco, who passed for 192 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh didn't have too much trouble with Cleveland as they won 33-18.
Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 4-2-2 while Baltimore's loss dropped them down to 4-4-1. Giving up four turnovers, Baltimore had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Pittsburgh exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $107.90
Prediction
The Ravens are a slight 2 point favorite against the Steelers.
This season, Baltimore are 4-4-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 4-3-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 2.5 point favorite.
Series History
Baltimore have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.
- 2018 - Pittsburgh Steelers 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens 26
- 2017 - Pittsburgh Steelers 39 vs. Baltimore Ravens 38
- 2017 - Baltimore Ravens 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 26
- 2016 - Pittsburgh Steelers 31 vs. Baltimore Ravens 27
- 2016 - Baltimore Ravens 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 14
- 2015 - Baltimore Ravens 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 17
- 2015 - Pittsburgh Steelers 20 vs. Baltimore Ravens 23
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NFL odds, Week 9 top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 9 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising r...
-
Mullens to start vs. Giants next week
Mullens filled in for C.J. Beathard and played a nearly perfect game against the Raiders
-
Packers at Patriots: The stats to know
Everything you need to know before Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers go to battle on Sunday nigh...
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 9
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 9? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Week 9 picks, odds: Saints, Packers win
The Saints win a heavyweight clash at home, the Texans win their sixth straight and picks for...
-
Midseason Awards: Who is MVP favorite?
The CBS NFL staff takes another crack at predicting the Super Bowl champs and award winners...