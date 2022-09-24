Who's Playing

Houston @ Chicago

Current Records: Houston 0-1-1; Chicago 1-1

What to Know

The Houston Texans are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 25 at Soldier Field. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

It was all tied up 6-6 at halftime, but Houston was not quite the Denver Broncos' equal in the second half when they met this past Sunday. The Texans fell to Denver 16-9. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of QB Davis Mills, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 177 yards on 38 attempts.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Ka'imi Fairbairn delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the game between Chicago and the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday was not particularly close, with Chicago falling 27-10. The losing side was boosted by RB David Montgomery, who picked up 122 yards on the ground on 15 carries. Montgomery's performance made up for a slower matchup against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago.

The Texans are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (One month free trial)

Paramount+ (One month free trial) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a 3-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago and Houston both have one win in their last two games.