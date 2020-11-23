Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Los Angeles 6-3; Tampa Bay 7-3

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday at Raymond James Stadium. If the matchup is anything like Tampa Bay's 55-40 win from their previous meeting in September of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks 23-16 last week. Los Angeles' RB Malcolm Brown filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay ran circles around the Carolina Panthers last week, and the extra yardage (544 yards vs. 187 yards) paid off. Tampa Bay blew past Carolina 46-23. The Buccaneers can attribute much of their success to RB Ronald Jones, who rushed for one TD and 192 yards on 23 carries, and QB Tom Brady, who passed for three TDs and 341 yards on 39 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Brady's performance made up for a slower contest against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago.

Special teams collected 16 points for Tampa Bay. K Ryan Succop delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The Rams are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Los Angeles up to 6-3 and the Buccaneers to 7-3. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Los Angeles comes into the game boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 16. As for Tampa Bay, they rank second in the NFL when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 76.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.10

Odds

The Buccaneers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won two out of their last three games against Tampa Bay.