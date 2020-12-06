Who's Playing

Denver @ Kansas City

Current Records: Denver 4-7; Kansas City 10-1

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-0 against the Denver Broncos since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Kansas City and Denver will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs should still be riding high after a win, while the Broncos will be looking to right the ship.

Last week, Kansas City narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24. The team accrued 20 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. It was another big night for Kansas City's WR Tyreek Hill, who caught 13 passes for three TDs and 269 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Hill's 75-yard TD reception down the right side of the field in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Denver was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. Their painful 31-3 defeat to the New Orleans Saints might stick with them for a while. The Broncos were down 24-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. WR Kendall Hinton had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he threw two interceptions.

The Chiefs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Kansas City's win brought them up to 10-1 while Denver's loss pulled them down to 4-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas City ranks first in the NFL when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only two on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, the Broncos are worst in the league in thrown interceptions, having thrown 19 on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $320.00

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Kansas City have won ten out of their last 11 games against Denver.