Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Indianapolis

Current Records: Baltimore 5-2; Indianapolis 5-2

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at home. Both teams have allowed few points on average (Indianapolis 19.43, Baltimore 18.86), so any points scored will be well earned.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Colts and the Detroit Lions last week was still a pretty decisive one as Indianapolis wrapped it up with a 41-21 win on the road. Indianapolis QB Philip Rivers was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 262 yards on 33 attempts. Rivers ended up with a passer rating of 166.40.

Meanwhile, Baltimore was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-24. Despite 236 more yards than Pittsburgh, the Ravens could not convert that extra yardage to scores. Baltimore's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of RB J.K. Dobbins, who picked up 113 yards on the ground on 15 carries, and RB Gus Edwards, who punched in one rushing touchdown. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Dobbins has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Colts going off at just a 1-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Indianapolis' victory brought them up to 5-2 while the Ravens' loss pulled them down to an identical 5-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Indianapolis enters the matchup having picked the ball off 11 times, good for first in the league. As for Baltimore, they come into the contest boasting the most forced fumbles in the NFL at 14.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.99

Odds

The Colts are a slight 1-point favorite against the Ravens, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Ravens as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baltimore won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Dec 23, 2017 - Baltimore 23 vs. Indianapolis 16

