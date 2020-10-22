Who's Playing

Arizona @ Dallas

Current Records: Arizona 3-2; Dallas 2-3

What to Know

This Monday, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36 points per matchup. They will play host again and welcome the Arizona Cardinals to AT&T Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET this past Monday. Despite their defensive woes, the Cowboys strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 32.6 points per game.

Two weeks ago, Dallas narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the New York Giants 37-34. Dallas can attribute much of their success to RB Ezekiel Elliott, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Special teams collected 13 points for Dallas. K Greg Zuerlein delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Arizona ran circles around the New York Jets two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (496 yards vs. 285 yards) paid off. Arizona captured a comfortable 30-10 victory. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Kyler Murray, who passed for one TD and 380 yards on 37 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 31 yards, and WR DeAndre Hopkins, who was on the other end of that TD and tacked on 131 yards receiving. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Murray this season.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Cowboys going off at just a 1-point favorite. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past five games.

Dallas is now 2-3 while the Cardinals sit at a mirror-image 3-2. Dallas is 0-1 after wins this year, Arizona 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cardinals as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Sep 25, 2017 - Dallas 28 vs. Arizona 17

Top Projected Fantasy Players