Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Dallas

Current Records: Indianapolis 4-7-1; Dallas 8-3

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys will stay at home another week and welcome the Indianapolis Colts at 8:20 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Dallas has more to be thankful for after their game against the New York Giants last week. Dallas walked away with a 28-20 win. The victory came about even with them handicapping themselves with 91 penalty yards. RB Ezekiel Elliott was the offensive standout of the contest for Dallas, punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis came up short against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Monday, falling 24-17. One thing holding Indianapolis back was the mediocre play of QB Matt Ryan, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 5.85 yards per passing attempt. Ryan ended up with a passer rating of 117.70.

The Cowboys are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Thursday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Dallas' win brought them up to 8-3 while the Colts' loss pulled them down to 4-7-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Dallas ranks first in the league when it comes to sacks, with 45 on the season. As for Indianapolis, they come into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the NFL at 206.9.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 11-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.