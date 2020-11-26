Who's Playing

Washington @ Dallas

Current Records: Washington 3-7; Dallas 3-7

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team are set to square off in an NFC East matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

Dallas came out on top in a nail-biter against the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday, sneaking past 31-28. It took five tries, but Dallas can finally say that they have a win on the road. They can attribute much of their success to RB Ezekiel Elliott, who picked up 103 yards on the ground on 21 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Elliott has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Washington had a touchdown and change to spare in a 20-9 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday. RB Antonio Gibson was the offensive standout of the contest for Washington, punching in one rushing touchdown.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Dallas going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-8), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 3-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys are stumbling into the game with the most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 36 on the season. To make matters even worse for Dallas, Washington ranks first in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 217.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.10

Odds

The Cowboys are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 11 games against Washington.

Oct 25, 2020 - Washington 25 vs. Dallas 3

Dec 29, 2019 - Dallas 47 vs. Washington 16

Sep 15, 2019 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 21

Nov 22, 2018 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 23

Oct 21, 2018 - Washington 20 vs. Dallas 17

Nov 30, 2017 - Dallas 38 vs. Washington 14

Oct 29, 2017 - Dallas 33 vs. Washington 19

Nov 24, 2016 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 26

Sep 18, 2016 - Dallas 27 vs. Washington 23

Jan 03, 2016 - Washington 34 vs. Dallas 23

Dec 07, 2015 - Dallas 19 vs. Washington 16

Top Projected Fantasy Players