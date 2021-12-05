Who's Playing

New York @ Miami

Current Records: New York 4-7; Miami 5-7

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Miami took their contest against the Carolina Panthers last week by a conclusive 33-10 score. Miami can attribute much of their success to WR Jaylen Waddle, who caught nine passes for one TD and 137 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Waddle has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Miami's defense was a presence as well, holding Carolina to a paltry 198 yards. The defense got past Carolina's offensive line to sack the quarterback five times for a total loss of 45 yards. Leading the way was LB Jaelan Phillips and his three sacks. Phillips now has 6.5 sacks this year.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New York beat the Philadelphia Eagles 13-7 last week. No one had a standout game offensively for the Giants, but they got one touchdown from QB Daniel Jones. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 130.90.

New York's defense was a presence, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Miami up to 5-7 and New York to 4-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Dolphins are second worst in the league in rushing yards per game, with only 80.2 on average. The Giants have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 18 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $82.00

Odds

The Dolphins are a solid 6-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Dolphins as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won both of the games they've played against Miami in the last seven years.