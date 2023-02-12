Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Philadelphia

Regular Season Records: Kansas City 14-3; Philadelphia 14-3

What to Know

Cue the food, friends, and football rivalries: Super Bowl Sunday is only hours away. After a week of well-deserved rest, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will brawl for championship honors at State Farm Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Philadelphia Eagles will be seeking to avenge the 42-30 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 3 of 2021.

The San Francisco 49ers typically have all the answers at home, but two weeks ago the Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. Philadelphia took their game against San Francisco by a conclusive 31-7 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Philadelphia had established a 28-7 advantage. Their RB Miles Sanders filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals typically have all the answers at home, but two weeks ago the Kansas City Chiefs proved too difficult a challenge. Kansas City had just enough and edged out Cincinnati 23-20. The Chiefs' success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught six passes for one TD and 116 yards, and QB Patrick Mahomes, who passed for two TDs and 326 yards on 43 attempts. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 146.50.

Special teams collected 11 points for Kansas City. K Harrison Butker delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

It should come as little shock that the big contest is expected to be close, with the Eagles the experts' tentative 1-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Philadelphia, who are 9-8 against the spread.

A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia ranks first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 32 on the season. Kansas City has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 59 overall offensive touchdowns, which is the best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3,450.00

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Chiefs, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas City have won both of the games they've played against Philadelphia in the last nine years.