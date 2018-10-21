How to watch Indianapolis vs. Buffalo: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Indianapolis Colts (home) vs. Buffalo Bills (away)

Current records: Indianapolis 1-5-1; Buffalo 2-4-1

What to Know

Indianapolis will square off against Buffalo at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Indianapolis are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 7 point margin of victory.

Last Sunday, Indianapolis came up short against the Jets, falling 34-42. On a positive note, Andrew Luck put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 301 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Buffalo came within a touchdown against Houston, but wound up with a 13-20 loss.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. With four turnovers, Indianapolis had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Buffalo exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.87

Prediction

The Colts are a big 7 point favorite against the Bills.

This season, Indianapolis are 2-4-0 against the spread. As for Buffalo, they are 3-3-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colts as a 6.5 point favorite.

Series History

Buffalo have won both of the games they've played against Indianapolis in the last 4 years.