How to watch Indianapolis vs. Buffalo: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Colts vs. Bills football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis Colts (home) vs. Buffalo Bills (away)
Current records: Indianapolis 1-5-1; Buffalo 2-4-1
What to Know
Indianapolis will square off against Buffalo at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Indianapolis are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 7 point margin of victory.
Last Sunday, Indianapolis came up short against the Jets, falling 34-42. On a positive note, Andrew Luck put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 301 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Buffalo came within a touchdown against Houston, but wound up with a 13-20 loss.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. With four turnovers, Indianapolis had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Buffalo exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.87
Prediction
The Colts are a big 7 point favorite against the Bills.
This season, Indianapolis are 2-4-0 against the spread. As for Buffalo, they are 3-3-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colts as a 6.5 point favorite.
Series History
Buffalo have won both of the games they've played against Indianapolis in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Buffalo Bills 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts 7
- 2015 - Buffalo Bills 27 vs. Indianapolis Colts 14
