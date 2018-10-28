How to watch Kansas City vs. Denver: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)

Current records: Kansas City 6-1-1; Denver 3-4-1

What to Know

Kansas City will be playing at home against Denver at at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Both teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

When you finish with 304 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything came up roses for Kansas City against Cincinnati last Sunday as the squad secured a 45-10 victory. Patrick Mahomes was the offensive standout of the match for Kansas City, as he passed for 358 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Denver simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat Arizona 45-10. The oddsmakers were on Denver's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Their wins bumped Kansas City to 6-1-1 and Denver to 3-4-1. Denver caused 5 turnovers against Arizona, so Kansas City will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $145.10

Prediction

The Chiefs are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Broncos.

This season, Kansas City are 7-0-0 against the spread. As for Denver, they are 2-4-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 8.5 point favorite.

Series History

Kansas City have won 6 out of their last 7 games against Denver.