How to watch Miami vs. N.Y. Jets: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Miami Dolphins (home) vs. New York Jets (away)

Current records: Miami 4-4-1; N.Y. Jets 3-5-1

What to Know

On Sunday Miami will take on the Jets at 2:00 p.m. Miami are the slight favorite, but fans of the teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

Miami lost to Houston by a decisive 23-42 margin. A silver lining for Miami was the play of Kenyan Drake, who rushed for 58 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries.

Last Sunday, the Jets came up short against Chicago, falling 10-24.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $57.05

Prediction

The Dolphins are a solid 3 point favorite against the Jets.

This season, Miami are 4-4-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Jets, they are 3-5-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Miami have won 4 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Jets.