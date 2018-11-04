How to watch Miami vs. N.Y. Jets: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Dolphins vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
Miami Dolphins (home) vs. New York Jets (away)
Current records: Miami 4-4-1; N.Y. Jets 3-5-1
What to Know
On Sunday Miami will take on the Jets at 2:00 p.m. Miami are the slight favorite, but fans of the teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.
Miami lost to Houston by a decisive 23-42 margin. A silver lining for Miami was the play of Kenyan Drake, who rushed for 58 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries.
Last Sunday, the Jets came up short against Chicago, falling 10-24.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $57.05
Prediction
The Dolphins are a solid 3 point favorite against the Jets.
This season, Miami are 4-4-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Jets, they are 3-5-0 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Miami have won 4 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Jets.
- 2018 - New York Jets 12 vs. Miami Dolphins 20
- 2017 - Miami Dolphins 31 vs. New York Jets 28
- 2017 - New York Jets 20 vs. Miami Dolphins 6
- 2016 - New York Jets 13 vs. Miami Dolphins 34
- 2016 - Miami Dolphins 27 vs. New York Jets 23
- 2015 - New York Jets 38 vs. Miami Dolphins 20
- 2015 - Miami Dolphins 14 vs. New York Jets 27
