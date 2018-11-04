How to watch Minnesota vs. Detroit: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Vikings vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)
Current records: Minnesota 4-3-2; Detroit 3-4-1
What to Know
Detroit will square off against Minnesota at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Detroit now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It was a hard-fought game, but Detroit had to settle for a 14-28 loss against Seattle last-week game. Marvin Jones and Matthew Stafford were two go-getters for Detroit despite the loss. The former caught 7passes for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns, while the latter passed for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against New Orleans, falling 20-30.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $99.22
Prediction
The Vikings are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Lions.
This season, Minnesota are 3-3-2 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 4-2-1 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Vikings slightly, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 6.5 point favorite.
Series History
Minnesota and Detroit both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- 2017 - Detroit Lions 23 vs. Minnesota Vikings 30
- 2017 - Minnesota Vikings 7 vs. Detroit Lions 14
- 2016 - Detroit Lions 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings 13
- 2016 - Minnesota Vikings 16 vs. Detroit Lions 22
- 2015 - Detroit Lions 19 vs. Minnesota Vikings 28
- 2015 - Minnesota Vikings 26 vs. Detroit Lions 16
