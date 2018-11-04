How to watch Minnesota vs. Detroit: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)

Current records: Minnesota 4-3-2; Detroit 3-4-1

What to Know

Detroit will square off against Minnesota at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Detroit now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was a hard-fought game, but Detroit had to settle for a 14-28 loss against Seattle last-week game. Marvin Jones and Matthew Stafford were two go-getters for Detroit despite the loss. The former caught 7passes for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns, while the latter passed for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against New Orleans, falling 20-30.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.22

Prediction

The Vikings are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Lions.

This season, Minnesota are 3-3-2 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 4-2-1 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Vikings slightly, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 6.5 point favorite.

Series History

Minnesota and Detroit both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.