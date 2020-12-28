Who's Playing

Buffalo @ New England

Current Records: Buffalo 11-3; New England 6-8

What to Know

An AFC East battle is on tap between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday at Gillette Stadium. Buffalo should still be riding high after a big win, while New England will be looking to right the ship.

The Bills ran circles around the Denver Broncos last week, and the extra yardage (534 yards vs. 255 yards) paid off. Buffalo was the clear victor by a 48-19 margin over Denver. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Buffalo had established a 38-13 advantage. Their QB Josh Allen did his thing and passed for two TDs and 359 yards on 40 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 33 yards. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 161.90. Allen's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, the Patriots came up short against the Miami Dolphins last week, falling 22-12. For the second consecutive matchup, New England couldn't find the end zone, and they got their points from four field goals. QB Cam Newton ended up with a passer rating of 128.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Nick Folk delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The Bills' victory brought them up to 11-3 while the Patriots' loss pulled them down to 6-8. Buffalo has clinched a playoff berth as the current third seed in the AFC. New England has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Buffalo is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Buffalo came out on top in a nail-biter against the Patriots in the teams' previous meeting last month, sneaking past 24-21. The rematch might be a little tougher for Buffalo since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $152.00

Odds

The Bills are a solid 7-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bills as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

New England have won nine out of their last 11 games against Buffalo.