How to watch Ravens vs. Jets: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

New York @ Baltimore

Current Records: New York 5-8; Baltimore 11-2

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Baltimore Ravens. They will take on the New York Jets at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is currently enjoying a nine-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Ravens were hampered by 99 penalty yards against the Buffalo Bills last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Baltimore walked away with a 24-17 win. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson earned his paycheck as he passed for three TDs and 145 passing yards on 25 attempts in addition to picking up 40 yards on the ground. Near the top of the highlight reel was Jackson's 61-yard TD bomb to TE Hayden Hurst in the third quarter.

Baltimore's defense was a presence as well, holding Buffalo to a paltry 209 yards. The defense made life painful for the quarterback and embarrassed Buffalo's offensive line for a total of six sacks. It was a group effort with five picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.

Meanwhile, New York dodged a bullet, finishing off the Miami Dolphins 22-21. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (16) and coasted on those for the victory.

Their wins bumped Baltimore to 11-2 and New York to 5-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ravens come into the matchup boasting the most rushing yards per game in the league at 200.9. But the Jets rank second in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 78.8 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.00

Odds

The Ravens are a big 17-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ravens, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Oct 23, 2016 - New York 24 vs. Baltimore 16

Top Projected Fantasy Players