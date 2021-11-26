Through 2 Quarters

The Buffalo Bills are flexing their muscles against the New Orleans Saints, showing why they were favored to win all along. The Bills have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of New Orleans 10 to nothing.

No one has had a standout game offensively for Buffalo, but they have gotten one touchdown from QB Josh Allen. Allen has been efficient, with a passer rating of 141.50.

The Saints haven't been much of a second-half team this year, losing 100% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

Buffalo @ New Orleans

Current Records: Buffalo 6-4; New Orleans 5-5

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday at Caesars Superdome. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Saints came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday, falling 40-29. A silver lining for New Orleans was the play of QB Trevor Siemian, who passed for three TDs and 214 yards on 40 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Buffalo this past Sunday, but luck did not. Their painful 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts might stick with them for a while. Buffalo was down 38-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Buffalo, but QB Josh Allen led the way with two touchdowns. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 117.60.

The losses put New Orleans at 5-5 and the Bills at 6-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Saints enter the game with only 13 passing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the league. As for Buffalo, they come into the matchup boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the NFL at 18.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $66.66

Odds

The Bills are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bills, as the game opened with the Bills as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.