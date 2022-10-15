Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Tampa Bay 3-2; Pittsburgh 1-4

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on the road. They will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. The Buccaneers have a defense that allows only 16.6 points per game, so Pittsburgh's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Tampa Bay didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 21-15 victory. Tampa Bay can attribute much of their success to RB Leonard Fournette, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching ten passes for one TD and 83 yards.

Tampa Bay's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Atlanta's offensive line to sack QB Marcus Mariota five times for a total loss of 37 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Meanwhile, a win for the Steelers just wasn't in the stars this past Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Buffalo Bills on the road and fell 38-3. Pittsburgh was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31-3. One thing holding Pittsburgh back was the mediocre play of RB Najee Harris, who did not have his best game: he rushed for 20 yards on 11 carries.

Tampa Bay is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Tampa Bay's victory brought them up to 3-2 while Pittsburgh's defeat pulled them down to 1-4. The Buccaneers are 1-1 after wins this year, and the Steelers are 0-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Buccaneers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.