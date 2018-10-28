Jacksonville vs. Philadelphia: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Jaguars (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)

Current records: Jacksonville 3-4-1; Philadelphia 3-4-1

What to Know

Philadelphia will square off against Jacksonville at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Philadelphia are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

After flying high against the Giants two weeks ago, Philadelphia came back down to earth. Last Sunday, Philadelphia were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 17-21 to Carolina. Philadelphia's defeat came about despite a quality game from Carson Wentz, who passed for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville came up short against Houston, falling 7-20.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday at 9:30 AM ET Where: Wembley Stadium,

Wembley Stadium, TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $390.00

Prediction

The Eagles are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Jaguars.

This season, Jacksonville are 3-4-0 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they are 2-5-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.

Top Projected Fantasy Players

Zach Ertz: 7.8 points

Alshon Jeffery: 9 points

T.J. Yeldon: 7.81 points

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 54 degrees.