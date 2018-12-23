Jaguars, Jalen Ramsey headed for a contract stare-down; brash cornerback could consider holdout
Ramsey has made it clear that he wants to tear up his rookie contract
In a year in which Le'Veon Bell changed the way the franchise tag is viewed after skipping an entire season to avoid it, another high-stakes stare-down could be looming in Jacksonville. Jaguars outspoken cornerback Jalen Ramsey is aiming to become one of the highest-paid defensive backs in the game, league sources indicated, and will consider holding out if necessary to do so.
Ramsey and Bell share an agent, Adisa Bakari, and Ramsey has made it clear to those around him about his desire to tear up his rookie contract. Ramsey, the fifth-overall pick in 2016, is one of the more brash players in the NFL and, with accrued seasons to his credit, he is eligible to renegotiate his rookie contract this offseason. The Jaguars already made A.J. Bouye one of the highest-paid corners in league history, signing him as a free agent in 2017 to a deal worth $26M guaranteed and $13.5M per season, thresholds sources said Ramsey will be looking to break.
(Stream all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.)
The Jaguars have the rights to Ramsey for at least two more seasons, not including years after that in which he could be franchised. Ramsey's attitude has created problems for the faltering team this season, and he was suspended by the team for a week as well for his actions toward the media. After an offseason-long media campaign leading up to the 2018 season, in which he shredded opposing quarterbacks by name and bloated Jacksonville's Super Bowl pedigree, the team's brass knows it must alter the locker room culture and tamp down some of the more extreme behavior in 2019.
Ramsey is unquestionably one of the most talented and well-rounded cover corners in the NFL, but he has been a handful at times and his negotiations with the Jaguars will be closely watched around the league, with ample fireworks anticipated along the way.
Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best bets: Seahawks upset Chiefs
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 16 of the NFL season
-
2019 NFL Draft Order: Fixing the Jets
The 2018 season is a lost cause but can the Jets rebound in 2019?
-
Tips: Week 16 not kind to road favorites
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 16 slate
-
Week 16 best bets: Bears thrash 49ers
Best bets include the Bears beating the 49ers and the Vikings beating the Lions with ease
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 16
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 16? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Week 16 NFL picks: Texans, Chargers win
There's a lot to be decided in the playoff race over the final two weeks of the season