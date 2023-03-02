Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is widely considered one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. But the 21-year-old lineman has made headlines for unexpected reasons at the scouting combine. Minutes before his scheduled Wednesday media availability, Carter became the subject of an arrest warrant from Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Later booked on misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving for his alleged role in a fatal car crash, only to immediately post bond, Carter returned to the combine Thursday to complete team interviews and measurements, per ESPN.

Carter was originally scheduled to meet with reporters and conduct a physical Wednesday, according to NFL Media, but was not spotted in his position group early that morning. The highly touted prospect was still in Indianapolis during his scheduled media session, but did not meet reporters due to prolonged medical testing, per NFL executive Michael Signora. He later left the state after police issued the warrant for his arrest.

Carter's arrest stemmed from the Jan. 15 car crash that killed a recruiting analyst and fellow football player from Georgia. Carter allegedly first told investigating police he was nearly a mile away from the accident when it occurred, and initial police reports indicated Chandler LeCroy, the late recruiter, was simply driving too fast. But two other cars were also on the scene of the accident, police have since alleged, and both vehicles were driven by Georgia football players.

"The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other," police said in a statement. "Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash, the (car that crashed) was traveling at about 104 miles per hour."

Carter addressed -- and downplayed -- the latest developments in a statement posted to social media late Wednesday:

This morning I received a telephone call from the Athens Georgia [sic] Police Department informing me that two misdemeanor warrants have been issued against me for reckless driving and racing. Numerous media reports also have circulated this morning containing inaccurate information concerning the tragic events of Jan. 15, 2023. It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented. There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known ... I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.

It's unclear how the circumstances surrounding Carter's alleged involvement in the accident may affect his draft stock.