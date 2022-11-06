AFC division rivals will face off in a pivotal Week 9 showdown as the New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday on Paramount+. Josh Allen and the Bills are coming off of a 27-17 win against the Green Bay Packers in which they let their opponent hang around longer than they would have liked. They'll correct that against a Jets team that needs a solid performance from quarterback Zach Wilson after being stunned by the New England Patriots last week. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bills are 11-point favorites in the latest Jets vs. Bills odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 46. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Bills vs. Jets

Jets vs. Bills date: Sunday, Nov. 6

Jets vs. Bills time: 1 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Week 9 NFL picks for Bills vs. Jets

Before tuning into Sunday's Jets vs. Bills game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jets vs. Bills, the model is picking New York to cover the spread. The model is clearly more optimistic than most that the Jets can keep thes core close with the 6-1 Bills, who have won four straight but are still out for blood after not completely obliterating Aaron Rodgers and the Packers last week. If New York's defense can hold down the fort, it will help keep Buffalo from running away with Sunday's game.

Another key for the Jets to cover will be how well they get their ground game going. The Bills gave up 6.7 yards per carry to the Packers, so the Jets must look to exploit that. Wilson is too unpredictable under pressure to bank New York's hopes on him, so the run game will have to get going early and often if the Jets want a chance of winning in Week 9 ahead of their bye week. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

