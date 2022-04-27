Back in 2016, University of Mississippi tackle Laremy Tunsil was widely considered the top prospect in the NFL Draft, and for a while he was the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick. After two different teams traded up for quarterbacks, it still seemed like a sure bet that Tunsil would be drafted inside the top five or so selections.

Instead, mere minutes before the draft was set to begin, a video surfaced on Tunsil's Twitter account that showed Tunsil wearing a gas mask and smoking from a bong. Tunsil's agent explained that his account had been hacked and the video posted without his consent, but it nonetheless led to him falling down draft boards and eventually being selected outside the top 10.

Fast forward to 2022, and Tunsil is ready to move on. Nearly six years to the day after the release of the video, Tunsil announced on Wednesday that he is "minting a 1 of 1 NFT of the infamous gas mask video to be listed. A portion of the proceeds will benefit [Last Prisoner Project,] which supports those incarcerated for cannabis offenses."

The official listing describes the NFT thusly:

Relive the most famous football Draft moment, a moment that is shown and described alongside all sport drafts - the "Gas Mask Video". The token is issued with the support of the video's original owner Laremy Tunsil and a portion of the proceeds will benefit The Last Prisoner project. The video was released without Laremy's consent on draft night in 2016 forever changing the course of Laremy's future. The owner of this token will forever own a unique piece of draft memorabilia.

As of this writing, the top bid for the NFT is 0.25 ETH, which works out to around $715. The website listing the sale does not specify an end date to the bidding process.