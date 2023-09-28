The Detroit Lions will try to keep rolling against their NFC North rivals on Thursday Night Football when they visit Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. The Lions (2-1) have won 10 of their past 13 games and beaten the Packers (2-1) in three straight meetings. The last matchup ruined the Packers' 2022 season since they needed a victory to clinch a playoff berth. The Lions went into Lambeau and beat Green Bay 23-20 in Week 18 to end Aaron Rodgers' storied career in Wisconsin. The Lions finished last season at 9-8, and Green was 8-9. Detroit's only loss this season was 37-31 in overtime against the Seahawks in Week 2, while Green Bay fell to the Falcons 25-24 that same week.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lambeau Field. The latest Lions vs. Packers odds list Detroit as a two-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored at 45.5. Before you make any Packers vs. Lions picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has simulated Lions vs. Packers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Lions:

Lions vs. Packers spread: Detroit -2

Lions vs. Packers Over/Under: 45.5 points

Lions vs. Packers money line: Detroit -130, Green Bay +110

DET: Lions are 10-2 ATS in their past 12 NFC North matchups

GB: Packers are 11-2 ATS as underdogs since the 2021 season

Lions vs. Packers picks:

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit has won 10 of its past 13 games, scoring at least 20 points in 12 of them. They went 11-2 against the spread over that span. Jared Goff and the offense have been rolling, with the quarterback ranking fifth in the league with 819 passing yards. He has five TD passes and has been sacked three times. The Lions are seventh in passing offense (270 per game) and 11th in rushing (112), while Green Bay is 19th in passing (209) and 25th rushing (93).

Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown just posted his second straight 100-yard game and running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have combined for 280 rushing yards. Aidan Hutchinson led the way with two sacks for a defense that had seven last Sunday against the Falcons. The unit is allowing 4.6 yards per play (sixth in NFL). Goff is 4-2 in his career against the Packers, including his time with the Rams, and the Lions have won four of their past eight visits to Lambeau Field.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay was missing five starters in Week 3, but still rallied for an 18-17 victory against the Saints. The Packers are hoping to have Aaron Jones back from a hamstring injury. Fellow running back A.J. Dillon has struggled in his absence, but they combined for nearly 2,500 total yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Their struggles have allowed quarterback Jordan love to get on the same page with his young receivers. Love has turned the ball over once so far.

The first-year starter has 655 passing yards and 74 rushing and has accounted for eight touchdowns. The Packers are plus-two in turnover margin, and the Lions are minus-three. Rookies Jayden Reed (team-high 148 yards) and Luke Musgrave (124) are making an impact, and second-year receiver Romeo Doubs has three TDs. Rashan Gary had three sacks against the Saints, and the defense is allowing fewer than 200 passing yards per game (10th in NFL).

How to make Lions vs. Packers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting 43 combined points.

So who wins Packers vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Lions spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.