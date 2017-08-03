LOOK: Cover revealed for Tom Brady's 'The TB12 Method' book on peak performance
Tom Brady's 'athlete's bible' will go in depth with health and wellness secrets from the MVP QB
Tom Brady's long-awaited athlete's bible, "The TB12 Method: How to Sustain a Lifetime of Peak Performance," is set to hit the shelves in September, and the cover of the book has finally been revealed. It features an extreme close up of Brady himself cheesing for the camera as he enters his 18th NFL season.
It's Brady's first book being written in his own words as he has previously released a cookbook featuring myriad recipes that follow his incredibly strict dieting regimen. "The TB12 Method," which is available for pre-order now, will expound on that diet, while also introducing exercises and circuits that Brady, who turned 40 on Thursday, has used to keep in shape throughout his storied career.
Brady has been competing in the NFL in 2000 and is in the conversation for the best quarterback in NFL history, which immediately lends itself to conversation about the best player in the history of professional football.
Brady's ability to maintain his health is legendary, and for a player to only miss significant time once in his pro career (he sat out nearly all of 2008 with a knee injury) is almost unheard of. Brady and publisher Simon & Schuster are hoping this book can make its way to schools in order to help educate children on heath and wellness.
