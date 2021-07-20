Marc Badain, a Raiders employee since 1991 and the franchise's president since 2013, resigned on Monday. A key figure in the franchise's move from Oakland to Las Vegas, Badain stepped down with a little over a week until the start of the Raiders' 2021 training camp. Badain will be replaced on an interim basis by Dan Ventrelle, who has spent 17 years with the organization, most recently serving as an executive vice president and general counsel.

Badain started his career with the Raiders as an intern. He eventually became the team's chief financial officer and an assistant to previous CEO Amy Trask. Badain was named the team's interim president following Trask's retirement in 2013. Raiders owner Mark Davis lifted the interim tag in 2015. Davis praised Badain's role in helping the Raiders secure a new stadium when the franchise decided to leave Oakland.

"The successful construction and operation of Allegiant Stadium has been unequivocally the most challenging part of my 30 years with the organization," Badain wrote Monday night, via ESPN's Adam Schefer. "Seeing it through to the end has been rewarding beyond measure. Together the Raiders and Las Vegas accomplished what seemed impossible. Now that the project is complete it is time for me to focus on my family and look ahead to new pursuits. ... Once a Raider always a Raider."

"His efforts in helping to build the most magnificent stadium in the sports and entertainment capital of the world will never be forgotten," Davis wrote in a statement.

Davis also lauded Ventrelle's role in helping the Raiders move cities for the third time in franchise history.

"He has been a primary part of the stadium project from its inception," Davis said of Ventrelle. "His experience on both the football and business sides of the organization make him the best choice to lead the Raiders organization at this time."

Last season marked the Raiders' first in Las Vegas. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis chose not to have any fans attend games inside Allegiant Stadium until full capacity crowds were permitted to attend games. On the field, the Raiders are coming off an 8-8 season under coach Jon Gruden, who remains in search of his first winning season since returning to the sideline in 2018.