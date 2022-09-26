Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season produced some of the more hilarious moments that fans have witnessed in quite a while. As such, the internet had a blast reacting to the moments.
Nobody had a better Sunday, though, than former NFL QBs Mark Sanchez and Dan Orlovsky. Here's why:
Reactions to the Butt Punt
During Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead lined up to punt in his own end zone. Morstead obviously didn't have a traditional amount of space, but what happened next probably shocked just about everyone" After receiving the snap, Morstead punted the ball right into the rear end of his blocker, Trent Sherfield.
As one would expect, the punt ricocheted off Sherfield's rear end and out of the back of the end zone for a safety. As a result, this play was dubbed the "butt punt," which led to several hilarious reactions on Twitter.
Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, who infamously ran into his own offensive lineman's rear end, resulting in the similar "butt fumble" weighed in on the situation, as did plenty of others.
Woah… stay out of my lane bro @thomasmorstead 🤪 #NFL https://t.co/O5ZKUgmSNl— Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) September 25, 2022
Victory Monday 🤙@danorlovsky7 pic.twitter.com/idCVAOU5aF— Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) September 26, 2022
Tyreek Hill: “I’ve never seen a butt punt…but next time (Sherfield’s) gonna catch it with his butt cheeks. Because he’s got strong butt cheeks.”— Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) September 25, 2022
imagine getting a BUTT PUNT SAFETY and losing the game— Tony X (@soIoucity) September 25, 2022
However, the infamous "butt punt" wasn't the only peculiar play to occur on Sunday.
Reactions to Jimmy Garoppolo's safety
Do the safety dance. 🙏— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 26, 2022
In Sunday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was dropping back to pass in his own end zone. Like Morstead on the aforementioned butt punt, Garoppolo was clearly unaware of exactly where he was -- because he stepped out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety.
Recording the safety ended up being a blessing for the 49ers, because Garoppolo threw a pick six an interception on the play.
As soon as the safety occurred, Garoppolo's play was compared to that of former Detroit Lions quarter Dan Orlovsky running out of the back of the end zone for a safety back in 2008. The only difference was that Garoppolo barely stepped on the end line. Orlovsky, infamously, ran several feet out of the back of the end zone and had no clue before play stopped.
Regardless, Orlovsky celebrated the moment.
IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2022
Others also weighed in on Garoppolo's safety:
Bro, you river danced 3 yards out of bounds. I think you are still HIM— Brady Quinn (@Brady_Quinn) September 26, 2022
Any bigger winners on Sunday than @danorlovsky7 and @Mark_Sanchez?— Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) September 26, 2022
Dan Orlovsky and Mark Sanchez watching the Butt Punt and Jimmy G running out the back of the endzone pic.twitter.com/iTBnXQePsl— anthony ✈️ (@happyjetsfan_) September 26, 2022