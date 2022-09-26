Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season produced some of the more hilarious moments that fans have witnessed in quite a while. As such, the internet had a blast reacting to the moments.

Nobody had a better Sunday, though, than former NFL QBs Mark Sanchez and Dan Orlovsky. Here's why:

Reactions to the Butt Punt

During Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead lined up to punt in his own end zone. Morstead obviously didn't have a traditional amount of space, but what happened next probably shocked just about everyone" After receiving the snap, Morstead punted the ball right into the rear end of his blocker, Trent Sherfield.

As one would expect, the punt ricocheted off Sherfield's rear end and out of the back of the end zone for a safety. As a result, this play was dubbed the "butt punt," which led to several hilarious reactions on Twitter.

Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, who infamously ran into his own offensive lineman's rear end, resulting in the similar "butt fumble" weighed in on the situation, as did plenty of others.

However, the infamous "butt punt" wasn't the only peculiar play to occur on Sunday.

Reactions to Jimmy Garoppolo's safety

In Sunday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was dropping back to pass in his own end zone. Like Morstead on the aforementioned butt punt, Garoppolo was clearly unaware of exactly where he was -- because he stepped out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety.

Recording the safety ended up being a blessing for the 49ers, because Garoppolo threw a pick six an interception on the play.

As soon as the safety occurred, Garoppolo's play was compared to that of former Detroit Lions quarter Dan Orlovsky running out of the back of the end zone for a safety back in 2008. The only difference was that Garoppolo barely stepped on the end line. Orlovsky, infamously, ran several feet out of the back of the end zone and had no clue before play stopped.

Regardless, Orlovsky celebrated the moment.

Others also weighed in on Garoppolo's safety: