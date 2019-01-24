Marshawn Lynch is buying Oakland real estate in an effort to combat gentrification
The Raiders running back also responded to being called unpatriotic by the President of the United States
Marshawn Lynch loves the city of Oakland. He grew up there. He lives there. He came out of retirement to play for the local team in its final years in the city before it moves to Las Vegas. Now, he's trying to combat what he sees as a major issue in the area: gentrification.
Lynch went on "Real Time with Bill Maher" and told the host of his efforts to combat gentrification. (NSFW language in that link.)
"It's basically when, for me, it's a lot of white people come move into the hood and kick everybody out that's there," Lynch told Maher. "I've been a witness of it since I was a small jitterbug so I mean now that I'm grown up and I'm seeing it, I understand it a little more."
How's he doing it? He's using the money he made playing football to ensure that there is housing available to people who grew up in his neighborhood.
"While banging my head against people, I had the opportunity to make a couple dollars so therefore I started to go and buy up some real estate in the area where I grew up at in order to give people opportunity for housing," Lynch said.
While on the air with Maher, Lynch also took the time to respond to the President of the United States, who called Lynch unpatriotic and suggested that the Raiders running back should be suspended for sitting on the bench during the singing of the national anthem in protest of systemic racism and police brutality.
"That m-----f----- says a lot of s---," Lynch said of the president, per the Raiders blog Silver and Black Pride. "But at the end of the day, you call me unpatriotic, but you come to my neighborhood where I'm from and you'll see me take the shirt off my back and give it to someone in need. I mean what would you call that?"
