The Cincinnati Bengals will try to dig themselves out of a hole when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 3. However, they could be without star quarterback Joe Burrow, who is a game-time decision. The highest-paid quarterback in the NFL is dealing with a calf injury and Cincinnati is 0-2 after making the AFC Championship Game last season. The Rams (1-1) also opened with two division games, beating the NFC West's Seahawks before losing to the 49ers in Week 2.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati is a two-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Rams odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 43.

Over the past seven years White, a CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor, has gone 376-290-24 (56.5%) in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. He also is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, going 535-450-30 on his against-the-spread NFL picks from 2017-22, returning $3,532 to $100 players. Moreover, White is on an incredible 51-35-4 roll on picks involving the Bengals. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Here are several NFL odds and trends for Bengals vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Bengals spread: Cincinnati -2

Rams vs. Bengals Over/Under: 43 points

Rams vs. Bengals money line: Los Angeles +110, Cincinnati -130

Rams: Rams are 17-13-2 ATS as an underdog under Sean McVay (since 2017)

Bengals: Bengals are 15-13 ATS as a home favorite under Zac Taylor (since 2019)

Why the Bengals can cover

If Burrow can't go, Jake Browning will call the shots for Cincinnati's offense. Running back Joe Mixon is sure to carry the load, even if Burrow plays, since the Rams' run defense has been a weakness. The unit is allowing 122 rushing yards per game (24th in NFL) and 5.3 yards per carry (31st). Mixon has 115 yards on just 26 carries so far, but he has three 1,000-yard seasons and rushed for 814 in 14 games in 2022.

The Bengals' receiving corps is led by Ja'Marr Chase and also featuring Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Higgins had two touchdowns last week, catching eight balls for 89 yards. Chase has 10 catches for just 70 yards, but can break out any time. He topped 1,000 and totaled 22 TDs in his first two seasons. The Bengals' pass defense ranks 10th in the NFL, allowing 190.5 yards per game. Cincinnati went 10-2 against the spread in non-division games in 2022.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles went 6-5-2 against the spread as an underdog last season and has been finding success in the passing game. The Rams rank second in the league in yards per game (406) and third through the air (315.5). Quarterback Matthew Stafford has 641 passing yards and one touchdown and has been sacked once. Rookie receiver Puka Nacua has been a revelation, posting an NFL-high 25 receptions and sitting behind only Minnesota's Justin Jefferson with 266 receiving yards after two weeks.

The Rams are likely to try to get their rushing offense going, as the Bengals are allowing five yards per carry, 29th in the NFL. They allow 192 rushing yards per game, second-most in the league. Kyren Williams has 109 yards on 29 carries, but he leads the league with four total TDs and could get going on MNF. On defense, Rams end Aaron Donald continues to be a disruptive force and had two sacks in the Super Bowl LVI meeting. Byron Young has 1.5 of L.A.'s three sacks.

White has analyzed this matchup from every angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

