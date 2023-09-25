There are a number of NFL DFS strategies that can lead to success throughout the course of the season, but when you're dealing with a shallow NFL DFS player pool for primetime slates, lineup variance is key. In Week 3, a Monday Night Football doubleheader will pit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Game 1, while the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Los Angeles Rams in Game 2. However, with Joe Burrow (calf) and Puka Nacua (oblique) both questionable, you'll want to keep your NFL DFS picks open until lineups are official.

Rams running back Kyren Williams has been one of the biggest surprises this season, leading the league with four touchdowns and playing well enough that Los Angeles traded Cam Akers away to the Vikings last week. Williams could be among the most popular options for NFL DFS lineups on Monday Night Football, but how much exposure should you have? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Buccaneers running back Rachaad White. A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, White sat behind Leonard Fournette on the depth chart in his rookie season, but was still heavily involved in the offense. He carried the ball 129 times for 481 yards and a touchdown while adding 50 receptions for 290 yards and two more scores.

With Fournette gone, White has ascended to the top of the Buccaneers depth chart and has already piled up 41 touches over the first two weeks of the season, producing 152 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. He's been on the field for more than 70% of the Buccaneers' offensive snaps the first two weeks and his volume will make him a player you need to have in your MNF DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Another third-year player out of the SEC, Smith won a Heisman Trophy at Alabama before the Eagles spent the No. 10 overall pick on him in the same draft class as Chase.

Smith caught 159 passes for 2,112 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first two seasons, notching his first 1,000-yard season in 2022 while helping guide the Eagles to an NFC title. Through the first two weeks of 2023, he's been targeted 15 times and has hauled in 11 receptions for 178 yards with touchdowns in both games. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

