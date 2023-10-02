Monday Night Football will feature a standalone game in Week 4 as the New York Giants host the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) is doubtful. His likely absence could dramatically alter your NFL DFS strategy. Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell would be New York's top options at running back if Barkley can't go, so how much exposure would you want to those two backs in your Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups?

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have followed up an opening-week loss to the Rams by piling up 818 yards of total offense and scoring 68 points in back-to-back victories. A thriving Seattle offense will cause Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to appear in many NFL DFS stacks, but who else should you target in the Giants vs. Seahawks DFS player pool? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Giants vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Giants vs. Seahawks

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. The second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft rushed for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie season, finishing as the runner-up to Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson for AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

However, there was concern that Walker would face competition for touches when the Seahawks spent another second-round pick on Zach Charbonnet at the 2023 NFL Draft. Thus far, Walker has out-touched Charbonnet 55-19 over the first three weeks and produced 277 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns. He appears to be showing improvement as a receiver and has been more involved in the passing game, raising his floor for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Giants tight end Darren Waller. The eighth-year pro had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020 and was acquired via trade this offseason, with the Giants sending a third-round pick to Las Vegas in the exchange.

Waller is New York's leading receiver through three weeks with 12 receptions for 132 yards and his 20.8% target share ranks sixth among NFL tight ends, while his 20 total targets rank fourth at the position. With Barkley likely out, the Giants will continue targeting Waller regularly. His target volume is while you'll want to have plenty of exposure to Waller in this single-game NFL DFS slate. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Seahawks vs. Giants

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Giants vs. Seahawks? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.