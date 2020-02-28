NFL salary cap expected to rise to $200M for 2020, the seventh straight year with a $10M increase
Ever since the league's uncapped 2010 season, team checkbooks have been expanding
In advance of a potential new collective bargaining agreement, the NFL and NFL Players Association are projecting the league's salary cap to rise to $200 million in 2020, marking the seventh straight year the cap has increased by at least $10 million.
That's according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who reported Friday the estimated increase is likely to go into effect regardless of whether the proposed new CBA is ratified. Negotiations are ongoing in regards to both the cap and CBA, Pelissero added, so depending on whether players vote to enact the new CBA and, thus, expand the NFL's postseason in 2020, that figure could go up even more if additional revenue is counted toward the salary cap.
When all is said and done, all 32 NFL teams are expected to have at least $11.8 million more to spend than they did in 2019, when the cap was set at $188.2 million.
An annual, league-wide limit on player expenses for NFL teams, the cap has risen ever since the implementation of the current CBA in 2011, which followed a rare uncapped season in 2010. The largest increase came between the 2016 and 2017 seasons, when the cap jumped by almost $12 million. First introduced at $34.6 million in 1994, it's expected to be the highest it's ever been entering 2020.
With the 2020 league year expected to kick off on March 18, teams will officially be eligible to start using their cap space in free agency.
Here's a look at the growth of the cap over the last 10 years:
|Season
|Salary cap
2020
$200M (projected)
2019
$188.2M
2018
$177.2M
2017
$167M
2016
$155.27M
2015
$143.28M
2014
$133M
2013
$123M
2012
$120.6M
2011
$120M
