It's Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. This week's slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, with most of the games Saturday and three games Christmas Day, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 16 schedule

Thursday

Jaguars 19, Jets 3 (Takeaways)

Saturday

Bengals at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Falcons at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bills at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Lions at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Saints at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Giants at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Seahawks at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Commanders at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Raiders at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Sunday

Packers at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Broncos at Rams, 4:30 p.m. ET (Preview)

Buccaneers at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Chargers at Colts, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Derrick Henry OWNS the Texans

If you haven't heard, Derrick Henry LOVES playing the Texans. He has four straight games of more than 200 YARDS versus Houston, and he's only his way to that milestone once again Sunday. Seriously, it looks like Henry is playing the JV team on this 38-yard rumble into the end zone.

Ravens in control

When your defense is playing as well as the Ravens' is, you only have to connect on a few offensive plays to have a good chance at a victory. Tyler Huntley and Demarcus Robinson combined to make one of those crucial plays on this six-yard pitch and catch late in the first half.

200 yards!

The Lions run defense hasn't been great this season, but it hasn't been close to as awful as its been in the first half Sunday. The Panthers have rushed for 240 yards IN THE FIRST HALF (10.9 yards per carry!) and scored three touchdowns on the ground -- and Detroit is in a 21-7 hole because of it.

Chiefs' X-factor

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl this season, Jerick McKinnon will have surely played a big role. He's been tremendous for Kansas City over the past month, catching a touchdown in his fourth straight game to put his team up two scores.

Deshaun Watson shows off the wheels

The coldest game of a historically cold NFL slate is probably going to be won on the ground, and Deshaun Watson put the Browns ahead in the second quarter by taking the snap, immediately taking off around the left end then high-stepping into the end zone to complete the 12-yard score.

Justin Jefferson makes history!

By way of his 25-yard catch midway through the first quarter, Justin Jefferson officially rewrote the history books by breaking Randy Moss' single-season receiving record. Moss, who amassed 1,632 yards in 2003, will now have to settle for second as Jefferson continues his historic campaign. He's already got more than 1,650 yards this season -- and there's still two-plus games to play!

Kadarius Toney is BACK

Hampered by a hamstring injury for most of the season, Kadarius Toney returned after a multi-game absence and immediately make his presence felt. On second-and-goal from the eight-yard line, Patrick Mahomes flipped it to Toney on the jet sweep and Toney did the rest, slicing through the defense and into the end zone.

Da Bears!

The Bears did not look like a 3-11 team on their opening drive versus the Bills. Eight plays, 64 yards and this touchdown pass from Justin Fields to Dante Pettis to surprisingly put Chicago on top.

"We're on to Cincinnati"

That's the classic Bill Belichick line, although he probably would have preferred not to play the red-hot Bengals in a must-win game. Thanks to Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins, Cincinnati began the game with a five-play, 78-yard drive that Higgins capped with the touchdown.

Chuba hubba!

Great start to the Panthers thanks to Chuba Hubbard, who ripped off runs of 30 and 35 yards on the opening drive. That led to a goal-to-go situation, where Raheem Blackshear scampered into the end zone to put Carolina on top.

Playoff mainstays in trouble

When you think of the NFL playoffs over the past 20 years, who comes to mind? For the AFC, it's obviously Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. For the NFC, there's Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who have qualified in 11 of the last 13 seasons.

In fact, in the previous two decades, Brady, Belichick and Rodgers have missed the same postseason exactly once. That was in 2008, when New England failed to qualify despite finishing 11-5 and Green Bay trudged to a 6-10 record.

With three weeks left in the 2022 campaign, there's a chance it happens again.

The Patriots, fresh off one of the most ridiculous ways to lose a game ever, are currently a game behind the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC wild card race. And their schedule does them absolutely no favors: home vs. Bengals, home vs. Dolphins, away vs. Bills.

Crazy enough, the 7-7 Patriots have had a better season than both Brady and Rodgers. The Bucs, despite being 6-8, lead the putrid NFC South by a game and have a manageable schedule to close out the year. But if they're not careful, either the Atlanta Falcons or Carolina Panthers could beat them and keep Brady out of the playoffs for the first time in 20 years.

Then there's the Packers, who looked completely dead a few weeks ago. Their odds are still slim, but at 6-8 and with a game against the surging Lions in Week 18, would anyone be surprised if the reigning back-to-back MVP snuck his way back into the postseason?

Which brings us to this week. If these teams want to keep their playoff hopes alive, winning this weekend is almost a must. The Patriots are first up, going up against the aforementioned Bengals on Christmas Eve afternoon. Then we'll get Rodgers and Brady with standalone games on Christmas, with the Packers taking on the Dolphins in the first matchup and the Buccaneers playing in Arizona in the nightcap.

Will Santa gift these fan bases a much-needed victory? These franchises haven't exactly been nice this year, but maybe they'll pull out a Christmas miracle as the season comes to a close.