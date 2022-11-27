In another effort in the decades-long battle to promote and improve diverse hirings at the top levels of NFL teams, the league office will continue its "accelerator" program next month at the owners meetings.

More than two dozen front office and/or football operations executives from across nearly every NFL team will be at the day-and-a-half-long meeting in Irving, Texas, starting Dec. 13. These men and women had previously participated in the accelerator program held in Atlanta during an owners meeting in the spring.

Because the meetings take place in the middle of the NFL season, coaches and coordinators who had been part of the program in the spring will be unable to attend. Though there's no perfect solution considering in-season demands, having personnel folks meet with owners and decision-makers in the weeks leading up to the hiring cycle could have a positive impact on the value placed on diversity among ownership.

There are eight men of color who are GMs in the league today: Chris Grier, Andrew Berry, Omar Khan, Martin Mayhew, Ryan Poles, Brad Holmes, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Terry Fontenot.

Early indications are there won't be as much turnover at the GM position as there was last year when five teams hired new general managers unless there are some surprise firings or retirements.