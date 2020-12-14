It's the 14th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 14 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Rams 24, Patriots 3 (Recap)

Sunday

Cardinals 26, Giants 7 (Recap)

Broncos 32, Panthers 27 (Recap)

Titans 31, Jaguars 10 (Recap)

Chiefs 33, Dolphins 27 (Recap)

Cowboys 30, Bengals 7 (Recap)

Bears 36, Texans 7 (Recap)

Buccaneers 26, Vikings 14 (Recap)

Colts 44, Raiders 27 (Recap)

Seahawks 40, Jets 3 (Recap)

Washington 23, 49ers 15 (Recap)

Eagles 24, Saints 31 (Recap)

Packers 31, Lions 24 (Recap)

Chargers 20, Falcons 17 (Recap)

Steelers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Ravens at Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

What just happened?!

The ending to the Chargers-Falcons in Week 14 has to take the cake as peak 2020. In a span of 11 plays with less than 4 minutes left in the game, the Chargers and Falcons traded three interceptions. Oh, and btw, the score was 17-17 at the time! All either team needed to do was hold on to the football and get a couple first downs to set up a game-winning field goal attempt. Eventually, the Chargers got the ball back and Justin Herbert threw an absolute laser to set up the game-winning field goal. I know you're probably not expecting to hear it, but the Chargers actually proceeded to execute a successful game-winning special teams play.

Here's how it started:

Then Herbert gave it right back:

And Ryan gives it right back to Los Angeles:

Herbert rips it in there:

Bagley finishes the win:

Crosby sets a new career long

Mason Crosby set a new personal record with a 58-yard bomb to give the Packers a 10-point lead. This was an absolute drive through the uprights.

Washington scores another defensive TD

The Washington Football defense came to play today. For the second time they scored a TD on the defensive side of the ball. This one came on a pick-six of Nick Mullens.

Hurts getting it done with his legs too

Jalen Hurts has put together quite the first half for his first career start ever. After the Eagles offense did their part and got a stop, Hurts led a drive just before halftime that leveraged his unique ability to create yardage with his legs. Unfortunately for the Eagles, Jake Elliott missed a chip shot field goal in scoring position.

Sanders to the house!

The Philadelphia Eagles have three wins and New Orleans has a chance to clinch the division with a win over a rookie quarterback making his first career start, but don't tell that to the players in green and black. The Eagles have come to play and now the darkhorse candidate to pull out the NFC East division are fighting to get right back in the mix. Sanders broke free and showed off his trademark breakaway ability on this one!

Treadwell finds the end zone

Remember when Laquon Treadwell was a first-round draft pick by the Vikings? Well now, he's a Falcon, and he just got into the endzone. It's 2020 so of course the former first-round bust gets on the scoreboard in the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, right?!

The best interception of the season?

Is this the single best interception of the season? We think so, but we'll let you watch and be the judge. And how about this -- was it the best catch by any player this year? The one-handed back-handed stab at the ball took a touchdown off the board and the turnover flipped momentum.

Hilton does it again

T.Y. Hilton is finally hitting his stride with Philip Rivers after a frustrating first season for the duo. It took a while for them to develop a rapport, but now it's in full swing, and it looks awesome. Hilton scored earlier this game -- his third straight game with a touchdown -- and now he tacked on his second score of the game. This time, it was a bomb!

Hurts to Alshon? Only in 2020

Who would've expected us to be seeing Jalen Hurts throwing touchdown passes to Alshon Jeffery to give the Eagles a lead over the first place and 10-win New Orleans Saints? Well, in 2020, I guess this is par for the course. What makes this play so special is that Hurts delivered it with pressure right in his face and on a fourth-down situation.

Falcons trick play!

When your season is spiraling in the wrong direction, why not dial up a trick play?! That's exactly what Atlanta did on this reverse to Russell Gage that flipped fast into a deep throw to Calvin Ridley for the spectacular touchdown.

Lock throws TD No. 4

Drew Lock needed a breakout game in the worst way and he found it against the Panthers secondary in Week 14. Lock connected with rookie K.J. Hamler earlier in the game for a long TD and found him again down the middle of the field for another long TD. Lock's best trait is his deep-passing accuracy and the Broncos are finally giving him time to connect on these shots.

Tua finds his new No. 1 target for a big one

Tua Tagovailoa has developed a strong rapport with tight end Mike Gisecki and they built on that connection in Week 14. As Miami mounted a potential late-game comeback against the Chiefs, Tagovailoa found Gisecki down the seam and despite the heavy coverage from K.C. the ball was placed in a spot where it could be caught.

Minshew provides immediate relief

Gardner Minshew mania is back! At least for now. After Mike Glennon struggled to move the ball at all against a Titans defense that has struggled to make stops all season, Minshew came in relief and led a scoring drive right away capped off with a short passing TD.

Hardman goes 67 to the house

It has been quite the day for the Chiefs and now they got on the board with a special teams play. Mecole Hardman showed off his straight-line speed with a burning 67-yard return TD.

Lock finds Hamler on the deep shot

Drew Lock connected with rookie KJ Hamler on a perfectly-thrown deep ball. This is the connection Broncos fans want to and hope to see more of. You can't teach that kind of speed that Mr. Hamler has!

Kyler drops a dime off his back foot

Kyler Murray has special arm talent. Typically when a quarterback is a backing up on and his back foot, he can barely generate any kind of trajectory or power on his throw. That's not the case for Murray. The Giants had him dead to rights on a 3rd-and-goal situation and nearly sacked him, but instead, he threw a perfect dime to Dan Arnold in the back of the end zone.

Hill really is the NFL's fastest

If you had any doubts that Tyreek Hill was on a different level when it comes to pure speed, watch and enjoy. Hill found a way to not only gain the edge but to also somehow take a nonexistent angle and turn this play into seven.

Brady bomb to Miller

Who has Scotty Miller in their fantasy lineups for the playoffs? Crickets? Well guess what, it was Miller and not Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Antonio Brown or Rob Gronkowski who scored the first Bucs TD of the week. Brady scanned the field and dropped a perfect ball over the top.

Dallas defense shows off?

Did the Cowboys defense decide to wait all the way until Week 14 to show up? Yes they did! Massive play here by Aldon Smith to return this one all the way for the score.

Brown makes the catch of the week

A.J. Brown just made the catch of the week and we don't even have to wait for the rest of this week's games to conclude to confirm it. On a well-designed flea flicker play, Ryan Tannehill loaded up and fired long for his No. 1 WR and Brown needed only one hand to secure the score.

Montgomery breaks a big one

David Montgomery is a gift that keeps on giving for fantasy owners who were patient and waited for Chicago's schedule to soften. Montgomery has been feeling it as of late, and although he's not exactly known for his breakaway speed, he certainly showed it off on this 80-yard scamper for the score.

Games where weather could play a factor

If you watched Boise State and Wyoming play in a winter wonderland on Saturday, you might expect some adverse weather conditions affecting NFL games this weekend too. However, it once again looks like a mostly uneventful weekend of weather in NFL host cities. There are five games to keep an eye on -- Texans-Bears, Jets-Seahawks, Cardinals-Giants, Steelers-Bills and Ravens-Browns -- but none should be particularly bad.

The Jets-Seahawks game is the only one threatened with rain, and it's likely to be a few scattered showers, with a 35% chance of the wet stuff. Those other four games will see winds in the 10-15 mph range, and according to The Action Network, games where the wind averages above 10 mph have gone Under the total 55% of the time since 2003 (515-415-10). In addition, Texans-Bears, Steelers-Bills and Ravens-Browns are expected to see temperatures around freezing ... but historically that's not as big of a factor in scoring as wind.