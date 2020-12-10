|
|
|HOU
|CHI
Texans-Bears Preview
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bears went into the 2017 draft with their sights set on landing a franchise quarterback to serve as a building block for a struggling organization.
They could have chosen Patrick Mahomes. Or Deshaun Watson. They went with Mitchell Trubisky. And that decision remains a sore spot in Chicago.
The quarterback choice is getting even more attention there than usual with Trubisky and the freefalling Bears scheduled to host Watson and the Houston Texans on Sunday. It will be the first meeting as pros for the former ACC opponents - and another reminder of a decision gone wrong for Chicago.
General manager Ryan Pace traded up a spot to draft Trubisky out of North Carolina with the No. 2 overall pick. He passed on Mahomes and Watson, now two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Trubisky has regressed the past two seasons and is likely on his way out of Chicago after the Bears did not exercise their fifth-year option for next season.
One lingering question about that draft is why the Bears didn't seem to show much interest in Watson coming out of Clemson.
''I have no idea,'' he said. ''I was just going with the flow and every process, and that's pretty much it. Honestly, I don't even know. Honestly, I wish I had more answers to that, but I don't.''
Watson insisted he felt no extra motivation as he geared up to face the Bears, that there are no hard feelings. Fans in Chicago sure feel differently.
The Bears (5-7) are on a six-game losing streak, their worst since the 2002 team tied a franchise record by dropping eight in a row. Pace and coach Matt Nagy are feeling the heat, particularly after Chicago blew a 10-point lead in the closing minutes against Detroit last week.
The Texans (4-8), meanwhile, lost 26-20 to Indianapolis.
QB COMPARISON
Trubisky got benched during a Week 3 comeback win at Atlanta. He did not return to the starting lineup until a lopsided loss at Green Bay two weeks ago.
Trubisky committed three turnovers in that game, with Nick Foles sidelined by a hip and glute injury. He played better against Detroit, though a strip-sack deep in Chicago territory led to the Lions' winning touchdown.
Watson is second to Mahomes in yards passing. The two-time Pro Bowler has thrown for more than 300 yards in three straight games, though he went without a touchdown pass for the first time this season as the Texans lost.
''You know he was a winner coming from a winning program and he had a lot of experience and he was a dual threat guy that was able to throw the football but still beat you with his legs,'' said Nagy, hired off Andy Reid's staff in Kansas City in 2018. ''Competitor and a winner was what you saw. ... I think when you go back and you look at a lot of different people, everybody had their own opinions.''
FILLING IN
Houston's Keke Coutee had a career-high 141 yards receiving last week in the team's first game since top receiver Will Fuller was suspended for violating the league's policy on performance enhancers. The third-year player had fallen out of favor with former coach Bill O'Brien and rarely played earlier this season, but has gotten a second chance under interim coach Romeo Crennel.
''I just kept my head up, continued to grind,'' Coutee said. ''I know the person I am, so good things happen if you continue to work.''
The Texans also got a big game from Chad Hansen, who set a career mark with 101 yards receiving in his first game since 2017. Hansen, elevated from the practice squad on Dec. 5, was sent back this week despite his big game. But Crennel said he could be back on the active roster again before Sunday's game.
STRUGGLING DEFENSE
The Bears ranked among the top 10 on defense for much of the season. They're now 15th overall.
Chicago got lit up for 460 yards by Detroit, with Matthew Stafford throwing for 402. And in Green Bay's romp the previous way, Aaron Rodgers threw for four TDs.
MAKING AN IMPACT
Inside linebacker Tyrell Adams hadn't made much of a contribution in his first four NFL seasons. But this year he's become a key member of Houston's defense with his work since stepping in for Benardrick McKinney after McKinney sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 4.
Adams has started the last eight games and has had more than 10 tackles in five of them. He has 91 tackles this year, compared to 34 in his first four seasons combined.
GROUND GAINS
At least the Bears' ground game is perking up.
Chicago ran for 140 yards last week after gaining 121 against Green Bay. The Bears went seven straight games without reaching triple digits prior to that. David Montgomery had 72 yards and two touchdowns last week after running for a season-high 103 yards against the Packers.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFLhttps://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|7:53
|8:22
|1st Downs
|4
|7
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|2
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|77
|148
|Total Plays
|16
|15
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|9.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|28
|89
|Rush Attempts
|7
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|12.7
|Net Yards Passing
|49
|59
|Comp. - Att.
|6-9
|7-7
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.0
|1-37.0
|Return Yards
|15
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|49
|PASS YDS
|59
|
|
|28
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|77
|TOTAL YDS
|148
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Watson
|6/9
|49
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|4
|14
|0
|10
|0
|
D. Watson 4 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Watson
|2
|12
|0
|9
|2
|
C. Prosise 24 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Prosise
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Hansen 17 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Hansen
|3
|3
|25
|0
|13
|2
|
S. Mitchell 11 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Mitchell
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
J. Akins 88 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Akins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Murray 23 FS
|E. Murray
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 50 OLB
|T. Adams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 35 CB
|K. Crossen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Hargreaves III 26 CB
|V. Hargreaves III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 32 CB
|L. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 9 P
|B. Anger
|2
|38.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Prosise 24 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Prosise
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
2
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|7/7
|66
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|4
|82
|1
|80
|14
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|3
|7
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Robinson 12 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|3
|3
|30
|0
|14
|3
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Graham 80 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Graham
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 23 CB
|K. Fuller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 SS
|T. Gipson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelley 20 CB
|D. Shelley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
1
FPTS
|C. Santos
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - CHI 2(13:45 - 2nd) C.Patterson left tackle to HOU 1 for 1 yard (C.Omenihu). HOU-C.Omenihu was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 5(14:25 - 2nd) Direct snap to D.Montgomery. D.Montgomery right guard to HOU 2 for 3 yards (J.Watt).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - CHI 8(15:00 - 2nd) C.Patterson left tackle to HOU 5 for 3 yards (T.Adams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHI 13(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU-B.Dunn Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at HOU 13 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 23(0:35 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at HOU 13 for 10 yards (E.Murray).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 30(1:08 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Kmet pushed ob at HOU 23 for 7 yards (E.Murray).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 37(1:47 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Kmet to HOU 30 for 7 yards (E.Murray).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHI 46(2:18 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Robinson pushed ob at HOU 37 for 9 yards (K.Crossen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CHI 46(3:00 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to HOU 46 for no gain (Z.Cunningham; C.Watkins).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 47(3:35 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Robinson to HOU 46 for 7 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 35(4:12 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to J.Graham pushed ob at CHI 47 for 12 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 21(4:43 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Robinson to CHI 35 for 14 yards (L.Johnson; Ju.Reid).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - HOU 29(4:54 - 1st) B.Anger punts 50 yards to CHI 21 Center-J.Weeks downed by HOU-C.Armstrong.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 26(5:34 - 1st) D.Watson scrambles left end pushed ob at HOU 29 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 20(6:03 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to C.Hansen pushed ob at HOU 26 for 6 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(6:08 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete deep left to S.Mitchell.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 9(6:34 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to S.Mitchell to HOU 20 for 11 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CHI 46(6:41 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 37 yards to HOU 9 Center-P.Scales fair catch by K.Coutee.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - CHI 39(7:30 - 1st) M.Trubisky sacked at HOU 46 for -7 yards (E.Murray).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 38(8:08 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to HOU 39 for -1 yards (C.Watkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 41(8:46 - 1st) C.Patterson right end to HOU 38 for 3 yards (T.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HOU 40(8:53 - 1st) Du.Johnson right tackle to HOU 39 for -1 yards (K.Mack; A.Hicks). FUMBLES (K.Mack) RECOVERED by CHI-K.Mack at HOU 41.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(9:26 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to Du.Johnson to HOU 40 for 5 yards (J.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 25(9:58 - 1st) Du.Johnson left tackle pushed ob at HOU 35 for 10 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(10:04 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short left.
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - HOU 46(10:23 - 1st) B.Anger punts 26 yards to CHI 20 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by A.Miller.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - HOU 46(10:26 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to J.Akins [A.Hicks].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 48(11:11 - 1st) C.Prosise right guard to CHI 46 for 2 yards (R.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - HOU 46(11:44 - 1st) D.Watson pass short middle to C.Hansen to CHI 48 for 6 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(12:05 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-L.Tunsil False Start 5 yards enforced at CHI 49 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOU 38(12:37 - 1st) D.Watson pass short middle to C.Hansen to CHI 49 for 13 yards (D.Shelley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 34(13:21 - 1st) Du.Johnson left guard to HOU 38 for 4 yards (D.Trevathan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 34(13:55 - 1st) Du.Johnson left guard to HOU 34 for no gain (A.Hicks).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 25(14:22 - 1st) D.Watson scrambles right end ran ob at HOU 34 for 9 yards (R.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 17(14:54 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to K.Coutee to HOU 25 for 8 yards (K.Fuller).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 63 yards from CHI 35 to HOU 2. C.Prosise to HOU 17 for 15 yards (S.McManis).
-
TEN
JAC
7
0
1st 0:45 CBS
-
ARI
NYG
3
0
1st 0:00 FOX
-
MIN
TB
6
0
2nd 12:47 FOX
-
KC
MIA
0
7
2nd 14:34 CBS
-
DEN
CAR
6
0
2nd 15:00 CBS
-
DAL
CIN
10
0
2nd 13:16 FOX
-
HOU
CHI
0
7
2nd 13:45 CBS
-
NE
LAR
3
24
Final NFLN
-
IND
LV
0
051.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
NYJ
SEA
0
048.5 O/U
-16.5
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
WAS
SF
0
043.5 O/U
-3
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
NO
PHI
0
042 O/U
+7.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
GB
DET
0
055.5 O/U
+9
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
ATL
LAC
0
049 O/U
-1.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
PIT
BUF
0
049 O/U
-2
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
BAL
CLE
0
045.5 O/U
+3
Mon 8:15pm ESPN